Dambai College of Education Strengthens Ties with Krachi East Municipal Assembly

Dambai: Officials of the Dambai College of Education (DACE) have called on the Municipal Chief Executive of Krachi East (MCE) Mr. Safo Nketia, to discuss collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing educational standards in the area. The College delegation, led by the Principal, Dr. Mrs. Benedicta Awusi Atiku, emphasized the importance of producing skilled and competent teachers who could positively impact the learning environment.

According to Ghana News Agency, the meeting featured initiatives to improve educational outcomes, including curriculum enhancements, professional development for educators, and community engagement programs. Dr. Atiku stated that the college's ambition is to achieve university status and urged the MCE to support in navigating the necessary processes and securing funding for expansion and development.

Mr. Nketia expressed appreciation for the College's commitment to excellence and assured them of the Assembly's support in areas like infrastructure development and resource allocation. He pledged that his administration would make education more attractive in the Municipality and aimed to achieve excellence by improving standard infrastructures and implementing initiatives that will make learning easier for students.

The meeting highlights the importance of collaboration between educational institutions and local government in promoting quality education.