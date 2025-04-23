Adaklu DCE Stresses Importance of Youth in National Development

Adaklu: Mr Jerry Ameko, the Adaklu District Chief Executive, emphasized the crucial role of the youth in national progress, particularly highlighting their ideas, energy, and talents as essential components for the country's development. In his Easter message, which was shared with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu district, he articulated the need for the youth to rise with purpose and commitment to ensure the flourishing of their communities and the nation.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Ameko underscored that the youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also a driving force today. He encouraged collaboration between the youth and their respected chiefs and community elders to promote peace, unity, and development. "Join your strengths to the wisdom and experience of our chiefs and elders to ensure continuous growth and development," he urged.

The District Chief Executive also appealed to the youth to actively participate in communal labor, engage in development initiatives, support their leaders, and be ambassadors of peace wherever they may be. He called on Ghanaians, particularly the people of Adaklu, to overcome apathy and divisions, embracing their shared responsibilities.

Mr Ameko highlighted that Easter is a celebration not only of the resurrection of Jesus Christ but also a reminder of the power of sacrifice, unity, and transformation. He urged Ghanaians to use this time to recommit and rededicate themselves to building a peaceful and prosperous nation, resonating with President John Dramani Mahama's reset agenda.

He emphasized that development is a collective responsibility and encouraged all citizens to effectively and efficiently play their individual and collective roles, working alongside the government to build the Ghana they aspire to. Mr Ameko expressed gratitude to the people of Adaklu for their unwavering support for the National Democratic Congress party and the trust they have placed in him.

Acknowledging the cooperation and contributions of the community, Mr Ameko stated, "We see your efforts and we value them." He commended their loyalty and dedication to the visionary leaders of the party and urged them to remain steadfast in their support and prayers.

Mr Ameko assured that he, along with Mr Kwame Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, would back any development initiatives by communities and individuals in the district. "We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that Adaklu continues to shine," he affirmed, encouraging the Easter season to inspire love, generosity, and hard work for the benefit of their communities and the vision of a prosperous Adaklu.