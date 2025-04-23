Christians Urged to Reflect Christ’s Love Through Their Actions

Enchi: Reverend Monsignor Simon Assamoah, the Parish Priest of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Enchi in the Western North Region, has called on Christians to strive to reflect Christ's love in their actions. He explained that being a follower of Jesus Christ was not just a label, but a call to love and serve.

According to Ghana News Agency, Msgr Assamoah gave the advice in an interview in Enchi after the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church held mass to commemorate this year's Easter Sunday. He said as Christ was shedding the grave clothes, he paved the way for them to experience a new life and therefore reminded Christians to shed the old habits and embrace a renewed life in Christ as they celebrated Easter.

He stated that many Ghanaians will agree with him that there is no peace in the country. He mentioned the unrest in Bawku and Enchi, noting that political and traditional leaders are at odds. 'Go to Parliament, politicians are fighting one another, but they are called to that position so that through their intercession and transaction they will bring peace and development to their people,' said Msgr Assamoah.

He further said as Christ has risen, his resurrection should inspire every Ghanaian to work towards peace and harmony, adding, 'Let's honour Christ's love by spreading peace and kindness in our communities.' Again, he appealed to Christians across the county to use the festive season and beyond to pray for their brothers and sisters in Bawku who were facing challenges.

On the menace of illegal mining (galamsey), the Parish Priest noted its impact on the environment and raised a crucial question, saying 'those engaging in this act only think of getting money. If you get the money and our water bodies and forest reserves have been destroyed, how do you use your money?' He, therefore, called on the government to take swift action to tackle the illegal mining issue as a lot of harm had already been done.