Adama West Africa engages cocoa industry players on its products

Adama West Africa Limited, manufacturers of pesticides, insecticides, and fungicides, has engaged stakeholders in the cocoa industry for feedback on use of their products. The engagement was to afford management of Adama West Africa the opportunity to elicit concerns and recommendations from managers, chief farmers, and Produce Buying Companies (PBCs) in the cocoa value chain on the efficacy and potency of applying their products on cocoa farms as part of a Cocoa Enhancement Programme. Mr Joshua Banana Awutey, Marketing and Development Manager of Adama West Africa, speaking at the event said the engagement was part of measures to provide a robust cost-effective supply network to enhance productivity of cocoa farmers. He said with an extensive global presence and direct reach to farmers, his outfit was committed to addressing problems cocoa farmers faced through innovative technology and digital solutions. Mr Awutey mentioned that their products such as Banjo Forte 400 SC, EMA STAR 112 EC, Nicogold 400 OD and Maizine 30 OD among others, were effective and incident-free chemicals which dealt with the blackpod and other diseases on cocoa farms. He encouraged farmers to always read instructions or seek advice from extension officers before spraying chemicals on their farms to avoid complications. Mr Samuel Osei, the Western-South Regional Manager of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), said the news from the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD that Ghana had lost over 500,000 hectares of cocoa farms to swollen shoot viral disease was a source of concern to the cocoa sector especially, the Cocoa Health and Extension Division. He said cocoa production had declined in the last three years thereby affecting the local economy, adding; 'COCOBOD, therefore, welcomes the collaboration with the Adama West Africa company for crop protection and streamline activities in the sector to increase productivity.' He said as part of the Cocoa Enhancement Programme, COCOBOD had earmarked 900,000 hectares of cocoa farms for pruning throu ghout the country this year, with 222,708 hectares of the total figure being in the Western-South Region. Mr Osei said: 'As part of an agenda Restoration, COCOBOD will assist massive cooperative-led pruning exercise and application of organic fertilisers on cocoa farms to help boost our chances of meeting our target of producing 300,000 metric tonnes of cocoa Western-South Region this year'. Source: Ghana News Agency