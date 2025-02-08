Adontenhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area Passes On

Kadjebi: Nana Sekyere Bediatuo V, the Adontenhene (Sub-Chief) of Kadjebi-Akan Traditional Area has passed on. Nana Sekyere Bediatuo, who was known as Stephen Kwadwo Osei-Nyame, died on December 7, 2024, after a short illness.

According to Ghana News Agency, Okyeame Baah Danso, the Adontenhene's Okyeame, officially announced this in an interview, stating that the final funeral rites of the late chief were scheduled for April 25 and 26, 2025, at Kadjebi-Akan in the Oti Region. Nana Bediatuo, a lawyer by profession, was born on May 24, 1937, at Kadjebi-Akan and was enstooled as Adontenhene of the Kadjebi-Akan Traditional Area in 2008, reigning for 16 years.

Okyeame Baah Danso further mentioned that Nana Bediatuo, along with Nana Mprah Besemuna III, the Krachiwura, Nana Ogyeabour Akompi Firam II, the Omanhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area, and Nana Owusu Afari, Nkosuohene of Worawora Traditional Area, played a key role in the creation of the Oti Region in 2018. Nana Bediatuo's contributions to the development of the Kadjebi Traditional Area were significant, and the community has indeed lost a prominent leader.

Nana Sekyere Bediatuo is survived by his spouse and four children, comprising two sons and two daughters.