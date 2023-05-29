“African Lion 2023” military exercise continues

The "African Lion 2023" military exercise between Tunisian and American military formations is continuing for the third consecutive week in Tunisia, with the participation of observers from African countries.

The exercise is taking place at the Ben Ghilouf firing and manoeuvring range in the El Hamma delegation, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

African Lion 2023 began on May 8 and will last until June 6, 2023. It aims to improve the operational capabilities of the Tunisian army through field exercises, joint manoeuvres and naval and air operations.

It also includes theoretical and practical courses in military engineering, cybersecurity, international law, and information and communication technologies.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse