General

“African Lion 2023” military exercise continues

Web DeskComments Off on “African Lion 2023” military exercise continues

The "African Lion 2023" military exercise between Tunisian and American military formations is continuing for the third consecutive week in Tunisia, with the participation of observers from African countries.

The exercise is taking place at the Ben Ghilouf firing and manoeuvring range in the El Hamma delegation, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

African Lion 2023 began on May 8 and will last until June 6, 2023. It aims to improve the operational capabilities of the Tunisian army through field exercises, joint manoeuvres and naval and air operations.

It also includes theoretical and practical courses in military engineering, cybersecurity, international law, and information and communication technologies.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Global update: High Commissioner outlines worrisome issues in more than 40 countries

Web Desk

PRONUNCIATED BYVolker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human RightsIN52nd session of the Human Rights CouncilItem 2: Annual report and oral update of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the activities of his Office and recent developmen…
General

Statement – Monkeypox in the European Region: what we know so far and how we need to respond

Web Desk

The WHO European Region remains at the epicentre of the largest and most geographically widespread monkeypox outbreak ever reported outside of endemic areas in western and central Africa. The learning curve has been steep over the past 2 weeks. We now …
General

Report: Africa Relations with China, Russia Do Not Imply Support for New World Order

Web Desk

The annual report of the Munich Security Conference has found that global attitudes toward Russia and China have shifted since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, including in Africa. The report says African countries’ discontent with the West has not t…