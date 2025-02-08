Afrifa Smashes 200m Indoor National Record; Yeboah Sets New High-Jump Record

Accra: Ghanaian female sprinter Anita Afrifa has set a new national record for the 200m indoor in 23.26 seconds. The Colby Community College sprinter broke the nine-year-old mark of 23.34 seconds set by Flings Owusu-Agyapong in 2016. Under the direction of head coach Clinton Fletcher, Afrifa marked an excellent performance at the 2025 Steve Miller Invitational in Kansas, USA, setting a meeting record with her time.

According to Ghana News Agency, Afrifa was the first female Colby athlete to be selected NJCAA National Athlete of the Year in 2024, following her remarkable performance at the sprint championship. Elsewhere, two-time African Games High jump gold medallist Rose Yeboah set another new national record after clearing 1.92m. She set this new record at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, surpassing her previous record of 1.93m.

Yeboah, who represented Ghana at last year's Paris Olympics, has been impressive in the new season which puts her in good shape ahead of the World Championships later this year.