Agotime-Ziope Inter-party dialogue committee inaugurated

The Agotime-Ziope Inter-party dialogue committee (IPAC) has been inaugurated to educate the public on issues of false information which has the potential to undermine the electoral process.

The committee is tasked to raise awareness about the influence of money in the electoral process and encourage transparency and integrity, promote harmony and understanding among different religious groups to foster a peaceful election environment.

It is also expected to initiate and sustain dialogue for stakeholders in the resolution of conflict that has the potential to affect the upcoming elections and organise interactive inter- party fora to address electoral issues.

Mr Christian Ahiawodzi, Agotime-Ziope District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) told Ghana News Agency the upcoming election presented a critical time for Ghana, and it was essential to ensure that voters were well-informed and engaged.

He said the IPDC served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among political parties, stakeholders, and citizens to address electoral concerns, promote tolerance, and mitigate potential conflicts.?

The Director said the committee had a responsibility to highlight the importance of non-violence and encourage peaceful participation in the elections.

He said the committee was established as a proactive measure to foster peaceful elections and ensure political stability in the country and he hoped that it would?be of immense support to helping sensitise the populace on the electoral process.

Mr Daniel Fiator, Deputy Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission in the Agotime-Ziope Constituency, took the Committee through the electoral processes and some preparations the EC is undertaking to ensure free and fair election.

He asked the political party representatives to help educate their members on the right way to vote to reduce spoilt ballots during the elections.

Alfred Mallan Nagbija who is the chair of the committee, urged political parties to conduct their campaign activities in a peaceful manner devoid of insults and violence and charged the committee members to get ready for the task ahead and to ensure the execution of their duties with professionalism.

The committee has planned a series of activities such as peace walk, visit to churches and communities, sensitisation at funerals and meeting with chiefs to sensitise them on the need to maintain peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the elections.

Source: Ghana News Agency