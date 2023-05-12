General

Agreement inked to deploy new submarine cable linking Tunisia to Europe to improve internet connectivity

An agreement was inked on Thursday between Orange Tunisia and Medusa Submarine Cable System, a neutral and independent submarine infrastructure operator in the Mediterranean, to deploy a submarine cable linking Tunisia (Bizerte) to Europe, via France (Marseilles), reads a press release published by Medusa on Thursday.

This cable will be built in compliance with the latest international standards and rules and will benefit the socio-economic participants in Tunisia.

Designed using the latest submarine optical fibre technologies, it will also offer a new, very high-speed connectivity solution and will improve the security of the existing Internet connectivity.

Medusa will be the first, and longest, submarine cable to connect all of the countries in the Mediterranean.

Specifically, the system will connect the two shores of the Mediterranean and travel from Lisbon to the Egyptian city of Port Said, passing various Mediterranean countries en route.

It will have 16 landing points in different countries including Tunisia, Portugal, Morocco, Spain, Algeria, France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

At more than 8,000 km in length, this new infrastructure will provide diversity and an additional route made up of several pairs of fibres with a capacity of 20 terabits each in order to meet Tunisia's growing connectivity needs.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

