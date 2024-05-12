Agri-Impact celebrates Mother’s Day, extolls their role in agriculture

Agri-Impact Limited, the leading agribusiness firm in Ghana, has extolled women for the important role they play in agriculture development in Ghana. The Firm said women were the backbone of agriculture in the country and required all support to develop and feed the nation. A report on Ghana by the Food and Agriculture Organization, said about 52 per cent of Ghana's labour force was engaged in agriculture and about 39 per cent of farm labour force was women. Despite women's active role in agricultural sector, they still faced significant barriers in accessing and controlling vital agricultural resources such as land, which did not only hamper their productivity but also undermined the progress of the local communities. Mrs Julie Asante-Dartey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Agri-impact Limited, said the real potential of female farmers in contributing to agricultural sector was much larger if they had access to resources and support. She said women played a vital role in agriculture and agribusi ness, contributing not only to food security but national economic development. 'On Mother's Day, we salute their effort and dedication', she added. She said even in the 21st century, obstacles women encountered in their quest to be productive members of society remained high and as a Nation, there was a need to be increasingly intentional in opening up opportunities to make investments to enable them realise their full potential. Mrs Asante-Dartey said in harnessing the full potential of women for food security and economic development, the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Agri-Impact had rolled out an ambitious programme to provide dignified and filling jobs opportunities for over 230,000 young women in Ghana focusing on Rice, Soya, Tomatoes and Poultry Value Chains. She called on industrious young women to come on board and make a difference in production, processing, marketing and service provision to impact on self, community and national growth. She emphasised the need to prioritise women, bridging the gender gap, encouraging men to support women in every way possible and break down the barriers that hinder full participation of women in agriculture. 'Women were not just a moral obligation, but a strategic means of accelerating progress and creating a more inclusive world for all', she added. The CEO said communities must provide the enabling environment for women to thrive and keep on participating in agricultural programmes such as the 'Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth' (HAPPY) initiative. Source: Ghana News Agency