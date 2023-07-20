General

ALO Director General stresses importance of social dialogue in meeting various challenges

Web DeskComments Off on ALO Director General stresses importance of social dialogue in meeting various challenges

Director General of the Arab Labour Organisation(ALO) , Fayez Mtiri, stressed the importance of social dialogue in meeting national and international challenges and fostering a favourable climate for investment and employment, as well as consolidating employment and development in the Arab region.

During a meeting on Thursday with Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Noureddine Tabboubi, Mtiri stressed the importance of the role of the trade union movement and its historical development, affirming the organisation's consideration for the national and social role played by the trade union centre.

The two parties also discussed social dialogue in the Arab region and ways of consolidating and developing it, as well as the social situation in Tunisia and the problems encountered.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Dingara tables motion for every Namibian to be given N.dollars 1 million

Web Desk

Swapo Party Member of Parliament (MP) Elifas Dingara on Tuesday tabled a motion in the National Assembly demanding that every Namibian be given N.dollars 1 million in order for them to rearrange their livelihood.“As you might recall honourable members…
General

Police shoots down coast guardsman after killing his colleague in Djerba (Interior Ministry)

Web Desk

The Interior Ministry said a coast guardsman in Djerba, killed his colleague using his personal weapon and took ammunition, then tried to reach the vicinity of the El Ghriba Synagogue and fired randomly at security units stationed there, who…Source:…
General

Victims wash ashore after deadly Italy shipwreck; death toll rose to 62

Web Desk

CUTRO (Italy)— Italy’s coastguard on Monday searched the sea and beaches for bodies following a shipwreck off Calabria, as the death toll rose to 62 and charities cared for children who witnessed loved ones drowning.The overloaded wooden boat broke up …