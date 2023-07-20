ALO Director General stresses importance of social dialogue in meeting various challenges

Director General of the Arab Labour Organisation(ALO) , Fayez Mtiri, stressed the importance of social dialogue in meeting national and international challenges and fostering a favourable climate for investment and employment, as well as consolidating employment and development in the Arab region.

During a meeting on Thursday with Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Noureddine Tabboubi, Mtiri stressed the importance of the role of the trade union movement and its historical development, affirming the organisation's consideration for the national and social role played by the trade union centre.

The two parties also discussed social dialogue in the Arab region and ways of consolidating and developing it, as well as the social situation in Tunisia and the problems encountered.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse