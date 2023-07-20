ALO ready to strengthen cooperation with International Centre for Advancement of Persons with Disabilities

Director General of the Arab Labour Organisation (ALO) , Fayez Mtiri, expressed the organisation's willingness to establish cooperation with the International Centre for the Advancement of People with Disabilities in order to further develop its services.

During his visit to the centre, accompanied by the Minister for Social Affairs, Malek Zahi, Mtiri praised the services provided by the centre. Zahi took the opportunity to present the centre and the main services it offers.

In this connection, he drew attention to the centre's specific role in implementing specialised education programmes, as well as carrying out research, studies and training as part of the implementation of the ministry's policy for the advancement of disabled people.

Najeh Farah, a Swiss resident and owner of a specialist hospital in Switzerland, who plans to open a centre in Gammarth in the near future to provide care and support for children with autism, expressed his willingness to consolidate the centre's efforts as a pilot project for services for the disabled and to strengthen the State's efforts in the field of humanitarian action.

The International Centre for the Advancement of People with Disabilities was inaugurated on January 20, 2023, and adopts an approach based on consolidating the State's efforts to provide specialised services in education and training for people with disabilities.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse