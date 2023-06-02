Anglican Diocese of Accra dedicates Church in Tema

The Anglican Diocese of Accra has dedicated a 300-seater parish and renamed as SS. Alban and Matthew Anglican Church.

The dedication service was led by the Right Reverend Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, Diocesan Bishop of Accra, and Rt. Rev. Dr. George Kotei Neequaye, Suffragan Bishop of Accra.

Ven. Samuel Hansen-Addy, Archdeacon of Tema and Vicar of SS. Alban and Matthew Anglican Church, told the Ghana News Agency after the dedication, in Tema, that it was a wonderful milestone accomplishment of the church.

He noted that it had allowed the church to recognise itself as fully-fledged and ready for ministry.

He added that the old location of the church was surrounded by so many squatters, so the predecessors and church council agreed to relocate the church and it required a lot of money and mobilisation from benefactors and God-fearing individuals to support the church building, which would soon become Tema's cathedral when it becomes a diocese.

'Once a diocese is established, there must be a cathedral that represents the Bishop's seat and place of work, and thus SS. Alban and Matthew Anglican Church will be the mother church for all Anglican churches in Tema,' he explained.

He said church construction did not indicate the church's social responsibilities, and the church, in collaboration with the Roman Catholic Church, provided church services to various senior high schools in the city.

He added that the church and other organisations in the city visited orphanages, schools, and other less privileged institutions to provide physical and spiritual support.

Ven. Hansen-Addy encouraged Ghanaian youth to work hard before receiving remuneration and offer themselves up for service not only to the church but also to the nation and whatever situation comes.

'Know that you're in it to serve,' he added, adding, 'and I believe that when we humble ourselves and come down to the level and support everything good, we will see the development and progress of our nation.'

He added that some government leaders had performed well in governance and other obligations and advised them to continue their good job because their blessings were in heaven.

