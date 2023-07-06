Arab Sports Games (day 2): Tunisia finish 6th with 18 medals

Tunisia finished 6th in the medal count of the Arab Sports Games day 2, hosted on July 5-15 in Algeria.
Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
Esperance de Tunis were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after losing to Al Ahly of Egypt (1-0) at a second-leg semi-final game played on Friday evening in Cairo.The only goal of the match was scored by Hussein Al Shahat in the 23rd minute.In …
Tunisia will take part in the U16 Arab Basketball Championship which Jordan is hosting on June 18-26. The tournament involves men and women’s teams from Tunisia, hosts Jordan, Egypt and Algeria. The national women’s team will play Egypt on June 19 bef…
O. Béja Sunday defeated visitors US Tataouine (2-0) at a Tunisia’s national soccer League 1 championship playoff day-6 game.This is the second playoff victory for O. Béja; Oussema Bouguerra ((pen. 61) and Othmane Saidi (79′).Sunday:Béja :O. Béja 2 Ous…