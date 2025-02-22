Ashaiman Residents Call for Establishment of Agro-Processing Factory

Ashaiman: Some residents of Ashaiman have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to consider establishing agro-processing factories in the municipality as part of the government's 24-hour economy policy. According to them, building such factories would increase the employment rate and boost local economic growth for residents to contribute to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to Ghana News Agency, residents noted that Ashaiman had energetic youth who are eager to contribute to national development; however, the lack of industries was hindering their potential. In an interview with a cross-section of the public, Mr. Victor Ackah, a businessman, said the country's hard-working farmers were trying to contribute their quota to national development, however, they suffered post-harvest losses almost every year due to the lack of agro-processing factories. Mr. Ackah emphasized that having such factories in the country, including Ashaiman, would also help curb the losses farmers incur while p reserving food for the country and exportation. 'We have able farmers in the country; look at the farm produce that gets spoilt every year. We don't have storage facilities, but if there's a processing company here, we will add value to the goods, and everybody will benefit,' he said. Mr. Evans Asenso Essel, another resident, highlighted the importance of agriculture in Ghana's development and suggested that such factories would enhance the sector. He urged the government to increase investment in the sector, noting that such an investment would impact the country positively. He suggested that the youth must be given technical training to manage the factories, and empowering them in technology would help them explore entrepreneurship in agriculture. Some residents also proposed the establishment of a textile, logistics, and transport company to absorb the unemployed youth. Mr. Benjamin Kwesi Bayor, an unemployed man, emphasized the pressing need for jobs in the municipality, noting that the unavailability o f industries in the area compelled most of the youth to venture into the informal sector and other unhealthy ways to make money. He mentioned that the textiles industry was full of opportunities, and implementing the 24-hour system in that sector would help maintain a steady income for the country. Mr. Samuel Nana Jones, an electrician, reiterated the crucial role of logistics and transport in Ashaiman, noting that the establishment of 24-hour logistics and transport companies would significantly enhance business operations and ensure seamless movement of goods and services across the country. He added that a round-the-clock logistics system would ensure smooth and timely movement of goods and services, which is essential for business growth and economic development. He noted that an efficient transport sector would also help reduce delays to work and improve workers' satisfaction.