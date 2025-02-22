Kadjebi Farmers Celebrate Rainfall, Plan Immediate Planting

Kadjebi: Farmers in the Kadjebi District have expressed joy over a downpour on Friday, February 21. They pledged to start planting their crops, especially maize, as they did not know when the rain would stop. They shared their sentiments with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the rain, which lasted for close to two hours.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Anani Avornyo, a resident of Kadjebi, stated that he would start planting his maize on Monday, February 24, as in the previous season, he did not get enough maize for consumption. He noted that due to the unpredictable weather, it was necessary to adopt strategies in planting. Mr. John Kumah-Misiame, a Ketsi-based farmer, mentioned that he would be planting maize soon, highlighting that the delay of the rain was a cause for alarm and that careful planning was essential to avoid crop failure.

Madam Grace Ameza, another farmer, explained that the erratic rainfall pattern was affecting crop planting. She pointed out that the rain should have started in the latter part of January. Madam Ameza added that due to the volatile nature of the rain, those who had prepared their farmlands could now plant. She expressed optimism for a good harvest this year if the rain continued until May.