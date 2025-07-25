Ashanti Region: Kusasi Chief Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants at Asawase

Ashanti region: Mr. Abdul-Malik Azenbe, the Kusasi Chief of the Ashanti Region and Divisional Chief of Kadi in Binduri, was shot dead by unknown assailants on Tuesday night in a tragic and brazen attack. According to eyewitness accounts, two unidentified men riding a motorbike arrived at the chief’s residence near the Asawase F-Line Community Centre at approximately 2040 hours. One of the attackers, reportedly wielding an AK-47 rifle, opened fire on the chief before they both fled the scene.

According to Ghana News Agency, Chief Azenbe, who was enskinned as Kadi Naaba just three months ago, was initially rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital. He was subsequently referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, visited the bereaved family shortly after the incident to express condolences and reaffirm the police’s commitment to justice. He assured the family that a full-scale investigation had been launched and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

Security in the Asawase area has since been intensified, with police urging the public to provide any information that could assist in apprehending the suspects.