GPHA Manager’s Family Seeks Justice After Court Discharges Murder Suspects

Ningo-prampram: The family of Madam Josephine Tandoh Asante, the murdered Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has voiced their dissatisfaction following the court’s decision to discharge the four suspects accused of her murder.

According to Ghana News Agency, the tragic incident occurred five years ago on January 13, 2019, when Madam Asante was stabbed to death at her residence in Emefs Estate, Mataheko, after attending a senior staff gathering. Four individuals, including her houseboy and driver, were arrested and charged in connection with the murder, appearing before the TDC Magistrate Court for a committal trial.

The suspects, Christian Adjei, Frederick Owusu Oppong, Richard Kwabena Kwakye, Kwabena Boateng, and Dominic Owusu, were discharged by the court. This decision followed the prosecution’s submission based on advice from the Attorney-General’s Department, which determined that there was insufficient evidence to link the accused to the murder.

Mr. Robert Tandoh, brother of the deceased, expressed the family’s frustration at the court’s decision, stating that it had intensified their distress after years of mourning. He affirmed the family’s intent to pursue legal avenues to obtain justice, mentioning that they had requested court documents for their lawyers to evaluate and recommend further actions.

Mr. Tandoh criticized the Attorney-General’s advice, arguing that the family had collected substantial evidence to support their case. He questioned the decision to discontinue the trial, suggesting it implied that individuals in Ghana could evade accountability for crimes with ease.

The court, led by Her Worship Benedicta Antwi (Esq.), adhered to the Attorney-General’s recommendation, citing a lack of sufficient evidence for prosecution.