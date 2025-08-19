Ashanti Regional GJA Chairmanship Rerun Scheduled for August 22

Kumasi: The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Elections Committee announced that the rerun of the Ashanti Regional chairmanship election is scheduled for Friday, August 22, 2025. This decision follows the ruling by the Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC), which was made after a petition was submitted and subsequent discussions with stakeholders took place.

According to Ghana News Agency, the EDAC’s decision, rendered after reviewing the petition and submissions from stakeholders, mandates fresh elections to ensure fairness, transparency, and adherence to the Association’s electoral guidelines. The committee will publish a composite regional voters’ register on the GJA website and regional platform within the week, which will also be accessible to the candidates.

Voters wishing to vote by proxy must apply to the Chairman of the GJA Elections Committee, providing proof of eligibility and a valid national identification document. Approved applicants must download proxy voting forms, complete them

in triplicate, and submit them to the Committee, the EC Presiding Officer, and the designated proxy. All applications and completed forms need to be submitted to the GJA Elections Committee Chairman by 1700 hours on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Voting will take place at the Electoral Commission’s Regional Office in Kumasi, with polls opening at 0900 hours and closing at 1500 hours. Voters are required to present their Ghana cards or passports for identification. The process will be supervised by the Electoral Commission, alongside a representative of the Regional GJA. In accordance with best practices, ballots will be counted immediately after the polls close, and results will be declared on the spot.

The GJA Elections Committee has encouraged all eligible members in the region to participate in the electoral process and to uphold the values of integrity, unity, and professionalism that are central to the Association.