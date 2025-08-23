President Mahama Embarks on Strategic Visits to Japan and Singapore

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama will on Sunday, August 17, depart Ghana for an official visit to Japan and Singapore.

According to Ghana News Agency, the visit aims to deepen bilateral relations, expand trade and investment links, and advance cooperation on shared development priorities.

The statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister in-charge of Government Communications, highlighted that in Japan, the President will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX). President Mahama is scheduled to make a presentation at a plenary session focused on promoting trade and investment.

During his visit to Japan, President Mahama will also deliver an address at a Ghana Presidential Investment Forum. This forum is meant to showcase Ghana’s investment opportunities and the Resetting Ghana agenda. Additionally, a series of bilateral meetings with key Japanese partners, including the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), senior representatives of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, will be conducted to discuss trade, investment, technical cooperation, and infrastructure partnerships.

Following his engagements in Japan, President Mahama will undertake a three-day state visit to Singapore. The visit will include a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. He will also participate in the Africa-Singapore Business Forum and deliver an address at an investment forum. This engagement aims to present Ghana’s reform and investment priorities and strengthen private-sector linkages between Ghana and Singapore-based investors.

The visits seek to attract investment, broaden market access for Ghanaian goods and services, mobilise technical and development cooperation, and bolster partnerships in technology, infrastructure, finance, and human capital development.