Ashanti Regional Police Command Initiates Probe into SDA Senior High School Shooting Incident

Kumasi: The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated an investigation following a shooting incident at the Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi. The incident occurred on Friday, April 4, around 1200 hours.

According to Ghana News Agency, preliminary inquiries revealed that a 16-year-old second-year student, whose identity has been withheld, brought a locally manufactured pistol loaded with one BB ammunition to the school. The statement, issued by the Regional Police Command, indicated that the student allegedly intended to show the weapon to a classmate.

During the exchange, the firearm accidentally discharged, injuring another student. The injured student was treated at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The juvenile suspect has been taken into custody, and the spent cartridge has been retrieved as evidence. During interrogation, the suspect admitted to taking the weapon from his father's bedroom without his knowledge. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the father to assist in the ongoing investigation.