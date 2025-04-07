Journalist Woos Tourism Investors to Ghana at UTE 2025

Guangzhou: Mr Seth Ameyaw Danquah, a Stringer with the Ghana News Agency, has taken advantage of the Universal Tourism Exhibition (UTE) 2025 held in Guangzhou, China, to showcase Ghana's rich tourism potential, highlighting its natural elevations, cultural diversity, peace, and security.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Danquah presented the numerous investment opportunities available in Ghana's hospitality and tourism sector and invited foreign investors to explore those opportunities in the country. He emphasized Ghana's breath-taking natural landscapes, from the rolling hills to the scenic coastlines, as some of the major attraction sites in the country.

Mr Danquah also spoke about Ghana's cultural and natural attractions and highlighted the country's relative peace and high security as key factors that make it an attractive destination for tourists and investors alike. He encouraged participants to consider visiting Ghana and exploring its many wonders, stating, "Ghana has unique cultural heritage, including its rich history, vibrant arts, and colourful festivals."

Despite the positive outlook, Mr Danquah acknowledged that Ghana's tourism sector still faces some challenges, including the need to improve roads and give facelifts to some heritage sites.