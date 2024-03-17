AU to host second Accra Forum on unconstitutional change of governments

The African Union (AU) will from Monday, March 18 to Tuesday, March 19, 2024, convene the Second Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government (Accra II Process on UCGs) in Accra, Ghana. The forum, under the theme, 'Robust Response, Deepening Democracy, Sustainable Security', will be officially opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The forum will bring together African policy and decision-makers, including representatives of the Peace and Security Council, Permanent Representatives Committee, the Armed Forces of AU member states, as well as the AU Commission and relevant AU organs, regional economic communities, and mechanisms. It will build on the first edition held in March 2022 and on the Declaration on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa , Malabo Declaration, adopted during the 16th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union on May 28, 2022. Mr Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, African Union, said the Forum would assess efforts and initiatives undertaken since the 2022 Accra Reflection Forum and the key achievements and gaps in implementing its recommendations. 'It will also offer an opportunity to review the latest developments …Provide recommendations on the necessary steps to improve and adapt the AU's responses to the new challenges posed by UCGs towards consolidating democratic practice and effective governance in Africa.' Mr Adeoye said the rise in the incidence of unconstitutional government takeovers needed to be collectively addressed to sustain peace and security in the subregion. He said democracy remained the best form of governance, which must be safeguarded and enhanced to improve the fortunes of peace, security and development in Africa. Mr Adeoye said the suspension and sanctions on the six countries taken over by military juntas were still in force, adding that the AU would remain resolute in its sanctions until they returned to constitutional rule. 'The emerging trend posed by mi litary takeovers is not acceptable. The AU will continue to rally for democracy and declare zero tolerance to unconstitutional change of governments,' he stressed. Source: Ghana News Agency