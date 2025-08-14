BACCSOD Manager Cautions Potential Investors on Domestic Bond Market

Dormaa-ahenkro: Mr. Edwin Akai Nettey, Dormaa-Ahenkro Branch Manager of the Brong-Ahafo Catholic Cooperative Society for Development (BACCSOD), has urged potential investors to be cautious when investing in the domestic bond market.

According to Ghana News Agency, he expressed concern that investor confidence had declined, partly due to the loss of pensioners’ funds. He called on the government to make the market more attractive, stressing that while oversubscription could benefit investors, this would only happen if funds were managed prudently.

Reacting to the 2025 mid-year budget, Mr. Nettey highlighted the need to balance the pros and cons of bond investment. He noted that capital channeled into business expansion could create jobs and stimulate the economy, whereas bond investments might yield uncertain returns.

Mr. Nettey commended the previous administration for introducing the ‘haircut’ and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), describing them as necessary measures that helped stabilize the cedi and the economy despite their shortcomings. He praised the current government for building on those reforms and said single-digit inflation was possible with prudent, sustainable policy implementation.