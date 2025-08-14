Preacher Remanded for Alleged Incest and Assault in Ashongman Estate

Accra: A 40-year-old preacher, Godwin Asher, has been remanded into police custody by the Kwabenya Circuit Court for alleged incest and causing harm to his biological daughter. Asher, a mason by profession, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

According to Ghana News Agency, Asher’s counsel, Mr. Godfred Anim Darko, argued that the accusations arose from disciplinary measures taken against the 17-year-old victim, who had reportedly been absent from home for several days. Anim Darko highlighted discrepancies between the prosecution’s narrative and his client’s account, insisting that Asher had denied any form of sexual abuse and had raised the victim from childhood.

In court, Mr. Anim Darko suggested that the victim be placed under the care of an uncle and requested bail for Asher, asserting that he was not a flight risk. The defense pointed out the presence of family and congregants in court ready to stand as sureties for Asher.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail application, emphasizing that Asher resided in the same household as the victim. Consequently, the court denied bail and ordered Asher to be remanded, with a reappearance scheduled for August 25, 2025.

The prosecution presented that a 64-year-old beautician, a neighbor of the accused, observed the victim bleeding from her right palm on August 2, 2025. Upon inquiry, the victim explained that she sustained the injury while attempting to defend herself from an alleged beating by her father, during which a cutlass was involved.

The neighbor assisted the victim in lodging a complaint at the police station. Subsequent investigations uncovered allegations of Asher engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, with the last incident purportedly occurring on July 30, 2025. A police medical form was issued, leading to the victim’s examination and treatment.