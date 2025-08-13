Bediako Residents Benefit from Free Health Insurance Registration and Medical Screening

Accra: A benevolent family, in collaboration with nurses at the Kpone Municipal Health Directorate, has organised a free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration and renewal exercise for residents of Bediako in the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality. The initiative, held at the Bediako CHPS Compound, also included free medical screenings for hepatitis B, HIV, blood sugar, and blood pressure, attracting over 400 beneficiaries made up of children, adults, and the aged from the community.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Emilia Ofori Agyemang, HIV Coordinator at the Kpone Municipal Health Directorate, underscored the importance of enrolling on the NHIS to enable residents to access health services without financial difficulty. She commended the sponsors for their gesture, saying that the exercise would not only increase NHIS coverage in the area but also assist in the early detection and management of certain health conditions.

Mrs Agyemang further noted that the effort was a step towards achieving universal health coverage, adding that residents who were yet to register for their health insurance card should take advantage of such opportunities whenever they arise. She further thanked the benevolent family for financing the programme, which enabled many residents to register or renew their cards at no cost.

Mrs Caroline Naana Baiden, a member of the benevolent family, said the exercise was organised in memory of their late mother, who had always expressed the wish to support those unable to register for health insurance due to financial constraints. ‘This is a way to honour our mother’s legacy and to continue her dream of helping the less privileged,’ Mrs Baiden noted.

Residents expressed gratitude to the organisers, describing the initiative as timely and life-saving.