Ghana Mourns as Eight Officials Die in Helicopter Crash

Accra: Flags fly at half mast at the Presidency and across the country, signifying a period of national grief and mourning. In fact, the mood at the Presidency is one of deep sorrow, pain, and reflections. Two Cabinet Ministers and six other public officials have perished in a military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region. They were on their way to attend an official program at Obuasi, a few kilometers away from the crash site.

According to Ghana News Agency, in the past three days, people from all walks of life have gathered at the Ceremonial Garden of the Presidency to lay flowers in honor of the departed or simply to pause and reflect. On the green lush lawns of the Ceremonial Garden of the Presidency, mourners clad in black streamed over the past three days to pay their respects to their compatriots as many wept and sighed. The President, in this period of national pain and grief, has canceled all his scheduled assignments for the week as a mark of respect for the departed heroes.

A

mong the first to lay flowers at the Ceremonial Garden of the Presidency was President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. Indeed, it was a somber mood, as the lenses of cameras captured the President lifting his spectacles to wipe tears streaming down his cheeks. Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC, and Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, also laid flowers in memory of the departed gallant heroes at the Presidency Ceremonial Garden.

The victims of the tragic helicopter crash in Adansi Akrofuom included Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence, and Alhaji Dr. Murtala Muhammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology. Others were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, First National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC); and Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of the National Disa

ster Management Organization (NADMO).

The rest are Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, all of the Ghana Air Force. The President in a broadcast to the nation said: “This tragedy represents a deep personal loss for me. I shared close bonds with many of these individuals who died. Our nation is grieving. On behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, I extend my deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. Know that our entire country mourns with you. We share your pain. Your loss is our loss-a loss of dedicated public servants, intellectuals, and individuals who tirelessly worked for a better Ghana.”

Among the high-profile dignitaries who were at the Ceremonial Garden of the Presidency to lay flowers in honor of the departed gallant heroes were First Lady Lordina Mahama with two of her children, Farida Mahama and Sharaf Mahama. The First Lady, who was flagged by two of her children and some senior Government officials, could not h

old back her tears. Sierra Leonean President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, commiserated with President John Dramani Mahama and the People of Ghana on the military helicopter tragedy. President Bio laid a wreath on behalf of the Government and People of Sierra Leone and the ECOWAS subregion at the Ceremonial Garden of the Presidency in Accra. He also signed a book of condolence in honor of the fallen heroes.

Some dignitaries, who were also at the Presidency to lay flowers, included former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election. The former Vice President described the demise of the eight Ghanaians as a big loss to the nation. Others present were Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NPP in Ghana’s 2024 general election, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Chairman of the NDC Council of Elders, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, the Flagbearer for the Conven

tion Peoples Party (CPP) in the 2024 general election.

Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, who led a Delegation of the Judiciary to lay flowers at the Presidency Ceremonial Garden, also appealed to Ghanaians to unite as one people in the face of the national tragedy. Mr. Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho, the Chairman of the Council of State; and Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and some NDC Members of Parliament were in attendance on day one of the three-day national mourning to lay flowers in memory of the dead.

Religious leaders, Service Chiefs of the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, also laid flowers. As the nation is in tears over the demise of the eight gallant heroes, the outpouring of messages of condolence from across all political parties, civil society organizations, and all well-meaning Ghanaians, demonstrates the spirit of unity and togetherness in the face of anguish. The Government has scheduled an inter-denomination

al state funeral at the Blackstar Square in Accra for the eight gallant heroes. In the words of President Mahama, “May we all be comforted by the knowledge that, though they are gone from our sight, they remain forever in the spirit of the nation they so faithfully served.” President John Mahama has declared a three-day national mourning period in honor of the departed.