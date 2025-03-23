Berekum Traders Devastated as Torrential Rains Flood Central Market

Berekum: Traders at the Berekum Central market in the Bono Region say they are devastated by flooding of the market, which accompanied torrential rains in the Municipality. Parts of the central market were inundated by the rains, causing extensive destruction to some properties and personal belongings of the traders. The rains also ripped off some structures and shops. According to Ghana News Agency, several traders expressed their distress as they recounted the flooding incident. 'We woke up on Wednesday March 20, 2025, to discover that the rains have inundated the market, entered our shops and stores destroying our properties', Mr. Kwame Antwi, one of the affected traders, said. The traders attributed the flooding to poor drainage systems at the market and called on the Berekum Municipal Assembly to clear the gutters. In response to the incident, Mr. Joseph Baffour Awuah, the Assembly Member of the Kyiritwedie Electoral Area, visited the site to sympathize with the traders. He assured them that the Assemb ly would address the poor drainage system to prevent future incidents. As the rainy season begins, he advised the market women and traders to refrain from disposing of waste in the gutters and to maintain proper environmental sanitation by avoiding littering plastic containers around.