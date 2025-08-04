Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Leaders Focus on Healthcare Services During Health Directorate Visit

Bibiani: Mr Bright Asamoah Brefo, the Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, and Mr Sebastian Obeng, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, recently conducted a familiarisation visit to the Municipal Health Directorate to address healthcare service concerns within the municipality. The visit underscores their commitment to enhancing healthcare through the provision of improved facilities.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Oheneba Oppong Darko, the Municipal Health Director, provided a detailed overview of the health status in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, identifying key challenges and areas requiring improvement. He highlighted the necessity for increased resources and support to bridge healthcare gaps in the constituency.

In his address, Mr Brefo discussed potential strategies for upgrading healthcare infrastructure and services, pledging collaboration with the Health Ministry to tackle the identified challenges. He assured that the assembly is dedicated to ensuring access to quality healthcare and fostering growth and development opportunities for all constituency residents.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Obeng, expressed appreciation for the excellent services provided by the health directorates and urged them to continue their efforts to meet the health needs of the residents.