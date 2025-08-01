Bitget Enables Auto-Buy Opening Passive Investing with Up to 30% ROI Annually

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has introduced its new recurring buy feature enabling systematic investment plan, allowing users to schedule automated crypto purchases using Visa and Mastercard. The feature is designed to help users build long-term crypto portfolios with minimal effort, applying a proven strategy known as Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) — a method that has historically delivered returns of up to 30% or more in rising market cycles.

With Recurring Buy, users can choose to purchase cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum at fixed intervals — daily, weekly, or monthly — without manually executing trades or reacting emotionally to market volatility. This tool empowers users to automate their investment journey and grow their holdings consistently, making it ideal for beginners or busy investors seeking passive exposure to the crypto market.

Bitget’s new feature offers a frictionless on-ramp experience by enabling direct card payments for recurring crypto purchases. Unlike traditional buy flows that rely on manual timing or delayed bank transfers, Recurring Buy ensures instant execution, higher efficiency, and a fully hands-free investing experience. Once the user configures their recurring schedule, the system takes care of the rest — buying the selected crypto automatically, with no further action required.

The logic behind DCA is simple but powerful: by spreading purchases over time, investors can avoid the pressure of timing the market and reduce the impact of short-term price fluctuations. This approach has long been used by traditional investors and is now gaining popularity in the crypto space. In fact, many successful long-term holders of Bitcoin and Ethereum began with small, consistent investments — made automatically and without active trading — and saw their portfolios grow significantly during major bull runs.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, commented on the launch: “We designed Recurring Buy to help users invest smarter — not harder. The strategy behind it has already proven itself countless times: when users commit to regular, long-term accumulation, they’re better positioned to ride the next wave of market growth. This feature makes that strategy effortless and accessible to everyone.”

Bitget’s Recurring Buy is part of its broader mission to offer users intelligent, secure, and accessible tools for building digital wealth. By combining automation, low entry barriers, and a user-friendly interface, the feature lowers the friction for anyone looking to start — or continue — their crypto journey with discipline and confidence.

For more details on how to set it up, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

