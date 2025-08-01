Bitget Surges to 7.2% Global Derivatives Market Share, Ranks Top 3 Highlights Bitcoin.com Report

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, today co-releases with Bitcoin.com an educational flagship titled “Crypto Derivatives 101 – Market Breakdown: Who’s Winning the Race?” designed to help newcomers navigate the fast-growing derivatives market, the guide also highlights Bitget’s leadership as its market share doubles to 7.2% in 2025, up from 4.6% year‑to‑date.

As detailed in the newly released report, Bitget has emerged as the third-largest derivatives exchange globally by trading volume. In April 2025 alone, the platform processed $92 billion in futures volume. Bitget’s market share rose from 4.6% at the beginning of the year to 7.2%, placing it just behind Binance and OKX. While Binance continues to lead with a 38% share, Bitget’s rapid ascent reflects both strong retail engagement and increasing institutional preference, particularly for ETH-based derivatives, where Bitget has surpassed Binance in liquidity within key trading ranges.

“We believe educational access is foundational,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Crypto derivatives have often been misunderstood or seen as overly complex, especially by new users. With this guide, we aim to change that. We want to make sure that both retail and institutional users feel empowered to understand, navigate, and leverage the powerful tools available to them. Bitget is proud to be leading this industry with a user-first approach, backed by AI-powered tools, liquidity innovations, and a commitment to transparency and accessibility.”

The Crypto Derivatives 101 report serves as a practical, beginner-friendly guide to understanding how derivatives work and why they matter in today’s markets. It breaks down core instruments such as futures, options, and perpetual swaps, while explaining how these tools are used for hedging, speculation, and arbitrage.

A standout feature of the report is a comprehensive comparison of centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) perpetual markets, weighing factors like liquidity, slippage, fees, execution speed, and custody. Bitget, Binance, and OKX are shown to lead in areas like liquidity depth and institutional readiness, while platforms like GMX and Hyperliquid offer unmatched transparency and self-custody for DeFi-native users.

The report also includes real-world trading scenarios that help readers understand which platform type is better suited to their goals. For example, a retail trader managing small-cap positions may benefit from Bitget’s intuitive UI, low fees, and fiat on-ramps. In contrast, DeFi-native users seeking anonymity and composability may prefer permissionless DEXs. Institutions executing large block trades are shown to favor CEXs like Bitget for better capital efficiency, risk management tools, and regulatory compliance. These case studies ground the content in real-world decision-making and make the guide actionable for new users.

“The crypto industry has come a long way in terms of legitimacy, but education remains a key barrier,” said Eli Bordun, Partnership Director of Bitcoin.com . “This report breaks down step-by-step how the modern crypto markets function. Derivatives are often seen as tools for professionals — but they’re increasingly relevant for everyday users, DAOs, and even traditional financial players exploring the space. By working with Bitget to produce this report, we aim to demystify these instruments and support safe, informed participation in the market.”

The report also highlights emerging trends set to shape the next era of crypto derivatives. One key theme is the rise of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), which are increasingly being integrated into derivatives products and yield strategies. Another is the expansion of AI-powered trading platforms, which are revolutionizing how both retail and institutional users manage portfolios, select strategies, and mitigate risk. Regulatory clarity is also improving, with frameworks like the EU’s MiCA and Singapore’s MAS paving the way for responsible innovation.

Finally, the report explores the evolution of CeDeFi (Centralized-Decentralized Finance) models, where platforms like Bitget offer the best of both worlds: secure custody and intuitive UX alongside permissionless asset access and DeFi integration.

With this report, Bitget and Bitcoin.com reaffirm their shared commitment to building a more inclusive crypto trading environment. As derivatives become increasingly central to digital finance, Bitget is positioned not only as a market leader — but as a bridge between the next generation of users and the tools that will define their financial future.

For more information, please see the full report here .

