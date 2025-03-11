Bitget’s Continues to Strengthen Community Initiatives in February, Transparency Report Highlights Bitget’s Continues to Strengthen Community Initiatives in February, Transparency Report Highlights

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its February 2025 transparency report, marking yet another landmark month of industry recognition and ecosystem growth. Driven by innovation, strategic business decisions and a strong demand for trustworthy platforms have pushed the ecosystem to expand beyond expectations.

Starting off February, Bitget ranked #8 on Forbes’ prestigious list of Top Trusted Crypto Exchanges, reinforcing its dedication to security and transparency. This acknowledgement is the result of Bitget’s continued efforts to build a resilient and trusted platform among users. Further strengthening its global footprint, Bitget successfully obtained the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license in Bulgaria, allowing it to expand its services under the European Union’s MiCA regulatory framework.

Celebrating an impressive 2024, Bitget distributed a total of $70 million in bonuses to its employees. This record bonus distribution highlights Bitget’s strong growth and is a nod to the team’s effort in driving growth. With community-driven support and innovation, Bitget announced the launch of a new round of Bitget Builders, led by Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade.

February also saw the largest hack in the crypto industry, with Bybit facing a $1.5 billion loss. As a symbol of solidarity, Bitget extended its support by transferring funds to support withdrawals. Prioritizing security measures and collaboration, Bitget remains steadfast in reinforcing trust in the crypto industry.

Bitget continues to experience impressive growth, with over 100 million users globally. The platform boasts a daily trading volume of $20 billion and has seen significant engagement in both spot and futures markets. With a growing user base, Bitget prioritizes security, with its Protection Fund maintaining a value of $600 million to enable users to trade confidently.

Expanding its offerings, Bitget integrated with Callpay, enabling South African users to make ZAR deposits directly. Bitget Wallet introduced the USDT staking program for users to earn passive income, also introduced BGB onchain staking and also integrated Abstract Mainnet to simplify on-chain access.

Bitget ranked highly in liquidity management, in a research on how centralized exchange liquidity depth affects user experiences. Bitget also published a report on its AI-powered recruitment initiatives, aimed at improving hiring practices and the quality of candidates.

Bitget made strides in its CSR initiatives, launching the first Bitget Graduate Program designed to recruit and cultivate the next generation of web3 talent.

With its strategic advancements, expanding regulatory compliance, and a focus on user-driven innovation, Bitget continues to contribute towards the acceleration of crypto worldwide. As the company moves forward, its mission remains to foster a secure, transparent, and inclusive crypto ecosystem for users globally.

