Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan Appointed as Customs Commissioner

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan as the new Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority. His appointment takes immediate effect.

According to Ghana News Agency, this announcement was made in a statement on Sunday, signed by Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications. General Annan, an officer of the Ghana Army, is expected to lead efforts to modernize the Customs Division, ensuring it reaches its targets and supports the nation's economic stability.

Before this appointment, Brigadier General Annan served as the Presidential Security Coordinator. In this role, he showed commitment to national security and governance. President Mahama thanked the outgoing Commissioner, Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo, for his service to the Customs Division and the nation.