Bui Power Authority commissions six-unit classroom block at Anloga-Avete

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has commissioned a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Anloga-Avete D/A Basic School in the Anloga District of the Volta region. This is to mitigate the infrastructural deficit of the school and promote education in the area. The project, worth GH?1,000,000, which commenced in March, 2023, consists of a two-storey facility, classrooms with an open terrace, a six-seater water closet, and two hand washing basins for students. Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer, BPA, during the commissioning, said the Authority aimed at providing quality education in conducive environments for every school-going child. 'Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development and at Bui Power Authority, we believe that every child deserves access to quality education in a conducive learning condition,' he stated. 'It underscores our dedication to empowering the next generation with the essential educational tools for success, symbolising opportunity and progress in education for the children of Anloga.' Mr Dzamesi said the Volta Region held a special place in the heart of the Authority, as she hosts the Tsatsadu Generating Station at Alavanyo, Ghana's pioneering 45kW Micro Hydro generating station built with local expertise and engineers. Mr Dominik Yao Dzanado, the Director, Ghana Education Service, Anloga, commended the donors for the school block, which would facilitate teaching and learning. Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya, the NPP Volta Regional Chairman, Togbui Zewu lll of Anloga, and Mr Seth Yormewu, Anloga DCE, were among the dignitaries at the commissioning. Source: Ghana News Agency