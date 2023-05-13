Sports

Burkina / Football: President Traoré congratulates the Cadet Stallions

Web DeskComments Off on Burkina / Football: President Traoré congratulates the Cadet Stallions

The Burkinabè Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, congratulated the national cadet football team for their qualifications on Thursday for the CAN semi-finals and for the next World Cup in their category .

Burkina Information Agency

Read the full message

"Proud Stallions, your qualification for the last four of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations which ensures the presence of our country in the final stages of the next World Cup, is a source of great pride and a mark of the resilience of our People.

I would therefore like to take this opportunity to send you my sincere congratulations on this stage victory and to convey to you the blessings and prayers of all our compatriots in town and country.

May this spirit of combativeness and victory which has always accompanied our predecessors guide you towards final victory. Victory for our People, Victory for our Fighting Forces, Victory for Our Nation, Go Stallions. »

Source: Burkina Information Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
Sports

ZIMBABWEAN PRESIDENT URGES DRASTIC MEASURES AS ANOTHER 42 DIE IN BUS ACCIDENT

Web Desk

HARARE, Zimbabwe- Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Friday, sent a condolence message, after yet another 42 people died, Thursday night, when a bus they were travelling in caught fire along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road in southern Zimbabwe.A…
Sports

Angola hosts African swimming event

Web Desk

After the 2015 Edition, Angola will once again host the African Championship in zone VI in swimming, from 3 to 7 May, at the Alvalade swimming pool, in Luanda, said this Wednesday to ANGOP the president of the Angolan Federation of this sport, Joaquim …
Sports

Guinea: Create Special Unit to Probe Protest Deaths

Web Desk

The government ofGuineashould set up a special task force of judges to investigate the conduct of the security forces and others engaged in unlawful acts during protests. The government’s failure to adequately investigate a dozen alleged killings in 20…