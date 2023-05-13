Burkina / Football: President Traoré congratulates the Cadet Stallions

The Burkinabè Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, congratulated the national cadet football team for their qualifications on Thursday for the CAN semi-finals and for the next World Cup in their category .

Burkina Information Agency

Read the full message

"Proud Stallions, your qualification for the last four of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations which ensures the presence of our country in the final stages of the next World Cup, is a source of great pride and a mark of the resilience of our People.

I would therefore like to take this opportunity to send you my sincere congratulations on this stage victory and to convey to you the blessings and prayers of all our compatriots in town and country.

May this spirit of combativeness and victory which has always accompanied our predecessors guide you towards final victory. Victory for our People, Victory for our Fighting Forces, Victory for Our Nation, Go Stallions. »

Source: Burkina Information Agency