CAF Schools Football Championship: Ghana’s U-15 Girls Team Wins Gold; Boys Get Bronze

Accra: Ghana's U-15 girls team won their first gold medal at the 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship (ASFC), defeating Uganda 2-0 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Ghana's U-15 girls defeated a powerful Ugandan team after an excellent group stage and semi-final performance.

According to Ghana News Agency, Belinda Kpentey and Daniella Abass scored twice to secure Ghana's first championship since the tournament's inception three years ago. Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, who attended the finals, presented the trophy to Ghana's girls U-15 team, who would earn a $300,000 cash prize package from CAF. Uganda, who placed second, received $200,000, while South Africa, who defeated Morocco 2-1 in the women's bronze medal match, would receive $150,000.

Ghana's playmaker Jennifer Awuku won the Player of the tournament in the girls' competition while goalkeeper Precious Akanguwie received the golden glove award. In the boys' tournament, Ghana U-15 team came back from a goal down to defeat Uganda in an enthralling bronze medal match. Kasim Hakeem scored the decisive winning goal to help Ghana win its first bronze medal in the tournament as they received the $150,000 cash prize.

Tanzania, who won the gold in the boys' tournament, would get $300,000 after defeating Senegal, who also received $200,000 for finishing second.