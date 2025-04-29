GFA President Kurt Okraku Appointed CAF’s Second Vice President

Accra: Mr Kurt Edwin Simeone Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has been appointed as the second Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). His appointment was announced during a CAF Executive Committee Meeting held in Accra, which was hosting the CAF African Schools Football Championship for the first time. According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, CAF President, who chaired the meeting, made five new vice presidents announcements while thanking past Vice Presidents for their contribution. Mr Okraku, who also heads WAFU Zone B, was acknowledged for his leadership in Ghana, the West African football fraternity, and Africa as a whole. His appointment offers him direct influence over significant policies and projects that would shape the future of African football. The newly appointed CAF Vice Presidents are: CAF First Vice President, Fouzi Lekjaa from Morocco; CAF Third Vice President, Pierre-Alain Mounguengui from Gabon; CAF Fourth Vice President, Ms Be stine Kazadi Ditabala from the Democratic Republic of Congo; and CAF Fifth Vice President, Feizal Sidat from Mozambique. Additionally, Dr Motsepe announced that Yacine Idriss Diallo, President of Fédération Ivoirienne de football ('FIF'), has been co-opted onto the CAF Executive Committee. The CAF Executive Committee also approved the names to fill vacant positions on several CAF Committees. For the Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship ('CHAN'), Mr Pierre-Alain Mounguengui from Gabon was appointed President. The CAF Technical and Development Committee will be led by President Samuel Eto'o from Cameroon and Vice President Mr Malouche Belhassen from Tunisia. The CAF Medical Committee appointed Dr. Mohammed Bouya from Mauritania as President and Dr. Thulani Ngwenya from South Africa as Vice President.