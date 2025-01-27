Canadian Murder Case Adjourned to February Awaiting Jury Directive

Accra: An Accra High Court has adjourned the case of Safina Mohammed Adizatu, accused of murdering her Canadian boyfriend, to February 27, 2025. The delay is due to the court awaiting directives from the Chief Justice regarding the empaneling of a seven-member jury.

According to Ghana News Agency, Safina, also known as Safina Diamond, a student, has denied the charge of murder and is currently on bail. The prosecution's case states that on July 24, 2022, Frank Kofi Osei, a Ghanaian resident in Canada, visited Safina at her residence in Ashalley Botwe School Junction, where they spent the night.

Safina and her accomplices allegedly stabbed Osei and strangled him. Afterward, they cleaned up the blood, left the body in the room for 24 hours, and later dragged it downstairs to the gate, where they placed it near his vehicle.

Safina then contacted the police, claiming that her boyfriend had died in her room. When the police arrived, they found Osei's body outside her house. Safina was arrested and is undergoing investigations.