TUTAG Demands Government Action on Illegal Mining Crisis

Sunyani: The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) announced its plans to stage a protest if the government does not implement sustainable measures to address the increasing issue of illegal mining in the country. This announcement was made during the opening session of the 49th delegates congress of TUTAG in Sunyani.

According to Ghana News Agency, TUTAG President Prof Uriah S. Tetteh also congratulated President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on their electoral victory in the 2024 General Election. He expressed concern over the ongoing damage caused by illegal mining to the environment and local communities, referencing a recent violent incident involving suspected illegal miners and the military at the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine. Prof Tetteh emphasized the need for decisive action to protect natural resources and promote beneficial mining practices for the nation.

Prof Tetteh warned that failing to address the illegal mining issue could lead to severe consequences for both the environment and the populace. The two-day congress, themed "technical university governance: strengthening partnerships for institutional growth," is being attended by Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities and other educators.

Additionally, Prof Tetteh highlighted the importance of negotiating better conditions of service for TUTAG members, urging organized labor to begin discussions on salaries with the new finance minister. He stressed that fair remuneration is vital for maintaining workforce morale and productivity.

The Reverend Prof John Frank Eshun, Chair of Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VCTU-G), emphasized the importance of building and sustaining collaborations with stakeholders. He noted that strengthening global engagement is essential for enhancing the competitiveness of technical universities.

Prof Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, Vice Chancellor of Sunyani Technical University, reiterated that partnerships are crucial for development. He encouraged technical universities to foster partnerships and create a supportive environment for students and management to advance the institutions' development agendas. He also acknowledged TUTAG's significant contributions during the transition from polytechnics to technical universities and encouraged further collaboration with management to build strong institutions.