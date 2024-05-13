Cancer Care for Humanity International sensitises PwDs on breast cancer

Cancer Care for Humanity International, an NGO, has undertaken a sensitisation programme for persons living with disabilities (PwDs) in Tamale to commemorate this year's Mother's Day celebration. The event, which brought together persons with visual and hearing impairment affiliated with the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), was used to provide free breast cancer and other medical screening, as well as sensitisation on the causes, effects, and treatment of the diseases. Mrs Gifty Sarfo Annan, an Oncology Nurse Specialist at Tamale Teaching Hospital and Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Care for Humanity International, said the event formed part of the organisation's commitment towards enhancing awareness creation on cervical and breast cancers, and how to take precautionary measures to avoid its occurrence and spread. She said over the years, PwDs among other vulnerable groups in the country had not been given adequate information on breast cancer and its related issues, which adversely a ffected their health. Mrs Annan said breast cancer was a major killer of women in the country, explaining that those who excessively consumed alcohol and those with late childbearing (first childbirth birth after 40 years), were among those at high risks of developing the disease. 'Even, the fact that you are a woman and having breast also puts you at the high risks of getting breast cancer,' she said. Mrs Annan said breast cancer treatment was quite expensive, especially for PwDs and other vulnerable groups, and urged them to prioritise periodic screening and early treatment to avoid any medical complications. She appealed to government to prioritise establishing a radiotherapy centre in the Northern Region to enable more women have access to breast cancer treatment in the area. Mrs Abubakari Sahadatu Nimatu, the Northern Regional President of GFD, said the exercise was crucial and timely because most PwDs lacked sufficient information on the disease. She said, 'There are instances where our members co uld not also access medical care at health facilities because of lack of sign language interpreters.' She appealed to the government to increase the number of sign language interpreters at the various health facilities across the country to enhance inclusive health care delivery. Madam Mohammed Latifa, who received her first ever breast cancer screening and sensitisation during the exercise, commended Cancer Care for Humanity International for the exercise and pledged to periodically screen her breast to be sure of her status. A total of 41 women were sensitised and screened at the end of the exercise whilst two others, who were suspected of having breast lumps, were referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further examination and treatment. Source: Ghana News Agency