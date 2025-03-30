Catholic Priest Cautions Health Workers Against Excessive Use of Mobile Phones on Duty

Berekum: The Berekum Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Bono Region has held its 27th matriculation with a call on health workers to limit excessive use of mobile phones on duty. The Most Reverend Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese, who made the call, said a limit on the use of phones would prevent the risk to the lives of patients.

According to Ghana News Agency, a total of 321 fresh students were matriculated to pursue various health-related courses for the 2024/2025 academic year. Addressing the matriculation ceremony at Berekum, Most Rev Gyamfi, also the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference, said it was unfortunate that many health workers, particularly nurses, were always glued to their mobile phones on duty.

That behaviour, he noted, could draw their attention away from attending to patients, saying 'while it's right to use mobile phones, it is unprofessional to do so at the expense of the lives of your clients'. 'The nursing profession is about sacrifices, caring, and love in saving lives', the catholic priest stated, and urged health workers to always remember that the 'use of phones diverts attention from doing what is right'.

Most Rev Gyamfi also advised health workers to abide by the code of conduct and ethics of their profession, saying 'the profession is not a business enterprise, but a continuation of the healing ministry of Jesus Christ on earth'. So health professionals must always be prepared to save lives and in critical moments bring hope and comfort to clients, he said.

Miss Monica Nkrumah, the Principal of the College, congratulated the fresh students, urging them to take the opportunity to learn hard.