Research Evidence from CSOs Underutilized in Health Decision-Making – Report

Accra: Findings of the Support-System Research Project indicate that evidence generated from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) engagements remain underutilized in health decision making.

According to Ghana News Agency, the report reveals that CSO-generated evidence is often undervalued as decision-makers place greater importance on quantitative peer-reviewed research over the experiences and insights of community members. This underutilization was discussed during the Support Systems project research findings validation and dialogue session held in Accra, where Professor Augustina Koduah emphasized the poorly understood role of civil society-generated evidence.

Professor Koduah, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Clinical Pharmacy, University of Ghana, recommended a collaborative approach to improve health outcomes by combining CSO grassroots evidence with the analytical capabilities of government and research institutions. The Support System Project, a three-year initiative funded by the Research Council of Norway, examined the types of evidence produced by Ghanaian CSOs and their use in district-level Primary Healthcare (PHC) decision-making. The project is a collaborative effort involving several institutions, including the University of Ghana and the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

The study highlighted the diverse evidence provided by CSOs, such as community-level data, operational monitoring, and budget tracking, which could significantly inform strategic and programmatic health decisions. However, the potential of this evidence is hindered by capacity barriers, including a lack of methodological expertise among CSOs and their ability to engage consistently in decision-making processes.

Professor Koduah pointed out that decision-makers often lack the tools to critically assess and incorporate community-generated data, with formal governance structures further limiting CSO representation. She advocated for national consultative dialogues to enhance the use of evidence based on lived experiences and years of practice. Strengthening the role of civil society evidence could lead to more responsive, inclusive, and accountable health systems.

Mr. Unni Gopinathan, a Senior Scientist at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and facilitator of the Support Systems Project, noted that CSOs in Ghana face challenges due to their reliance on donor funding, which often skews their priorities toward external agendas. This reliance undermines the sustainability and autonomy of CSOs, affecting the relevance of their evidence.

The dialogue concluded with a commitment from CSOs to build their capacities and harmonize their evidence for national use. They resolved to collaborate with researchers to document and validate their evidence, ensuring its integration into the health sector's decision-making cycle.