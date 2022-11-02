Press Releases

CCTV+: Lyrics of In the Name of Youth

Web DeskComments Off on CCTV+: Lyrics of In the Name of Youth

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ruijin, the cradle of the People’s Republic of China, has created countless firsts in history. Songping Village is a historic site. On a wall, there wrote a few essays, rough in lines but tender in style, appearing to be doodles of pupils. In fact, these essays were written by the Red Army soldiers, who studied here some 90 years ago.

In the 1930s, the Kuomintang carried out a raging military “encirclement and suppression” and economic blockade in the Central Soviet Area. In 1933, the Communication School of the Chinese Workers’ and Peasants’ Red Army was established at Pingshan Hill of Songping Village during the ravaging war. A group of young Red Army soldiers, aged 16 to 17, with lower than elementary school-level knowledge, diligently studied radio technology to build the communication network for the Red Army.

It has been 90 years since then. Today’s young students may not be able to feel the hunger and thirst for knowledge of the youth in those days. After 90 years, we can no longer decipher how the young soldiers felt when they painted the graffiti on the wall. However, we can see traces of their lives here. This is the place where their loud reciting voices and their flourishing youth were recorded. It was during those years that they bravely rushed to the battlefield of communication only after a short period of learning.

The once teenagers became fading figures in the ocean of time, but their essays on the wall are still clear. What the rough and tender strokes represent is the indelible spirit of the Red Army. After 90 years, the wish behind the graffiti has already come true. The loyalty, faith, dedication, and sacrifices of generations of Communists have initiated the great revival of the Chinese nation. The shadows of the past are bygone, but the red mark on the land of Jiangxi has never faded and shall always remain brilliant.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1935979/Lyrics_of_In_the_Name_of_Youth.mp4

 

Web Desk

