Champions of Champions match fixed for September 1

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced September 1, as the date for the Champion of Champions match. The Champion of Champions match would herald the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season. The one-off game would be played between the 2023-24 Premier League champions and the MTN FA Cup winners, in line with the Premier League Regulations (Article 9). Medeama Sporting Club, current holders of the Premier League beat Dreams FC, winners of the MTN FA Cup, 2-1 to secure the Champion of Champions title at the Cape Coast Stadium on September 3, 2023. A Jonathan Sowah brace was enough to hand the Mauve and Yellow their second Super Cup with Dreams getting a consolation goal through Agyenim Boateng. The Ghana Football Association expects that this official announcement would put all relevant stakeholders on notice so as to ensure the successful organisation and execution of this traditional season opening match. Source: Ghana News Agency