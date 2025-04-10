Christian Council of Ghana Unveils 2025 Christian Home Week Celebrations

Accra: The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has unveiled its activities for the 2025 Christian Home Week Celebrations. This year's theme is "Celebrating Marriage the Right and Meaningful Way," and the celebrations will be held in collaboration with the Registrar General's Department.

According to Ghana News Agency, a press release signed by Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Christian Council, stated that the national launch of the activities will take place at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Head Office, Church House, Osu, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Christian Home Week is one of the CCG's key annual events, providing a vital platform to discuss Christian and national issues.

The event empowers members of the Local Councils of Churches (LCCs) to actively contribute to the development of the church, the home, society, and the nation. The theme for this year aims to educate LCC members on the proper legal and statutory processes for registering and celebrating their marriages. The initiative seeks to reduce marriage-related lawsuits and prevent avoidable issues.

The Christian Council of Ghana thanked various organizations, including the Mindset, Integrity, Loyalty, Leadership and Service (MILLS) Institute for Transformational Leadership Development, SALT University College, Access Bank, and Nkulenu Industries, for their support for the celebrations.

In addition to the national launch on May 6, 2025, six regional launches will take place in the Western, Central, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, and Volta Regions. The celebrations will culminate on Sunday, May 25, 2025, with a pulpit exchange and fundraising event to support the activities of the CCG.