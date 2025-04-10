Hunger Project Ghana Launches Tricycle Ambulances for Rural Healthcare Support

Koforidua: The Hunger Project-Ghana has launched a refurbished Emergency Dispatch Centre and introduced five Mini-Modified Tricycle Ambulances (MMTAs) to the Eastern Regional Office of the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Health Service. The initiative aims to improve emergency response and healthcare delivery in rural areas by coordinating efforts between community-level ambulance services and the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

According to Ghana News Agency, the launch event featured remarks from Mrs. Agatha Quayson, Country Leader of The Hunger Project. She explained that the project, funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, included the renovation of the Emergency Dispatch Centre. The refurbishment involved installing servers, television monitors, bunker beds, and appliances to support 24-hour operations. Mrs. Quayson expressed confidence that the new facility would enhance emergency healthcare delivery for the communities served by the epicenter.

Ms. Stephanie Ashley, Project Coordinator, emphasized the importance of collaboration with the NAS under the Ministry of Health to ensure the sustainability of the Emergency Dispatch Centre and the MMTAs. The NAS aims to provide pre-hospital emergency care with a focus on maternal and child health. Ms. Ashley highlighted the importance of training drivers from key health facilities in various municipalities and districts to ensure efficient operations.

Mr. Charles Agyapong, Communications Director of Koforidua Ghana-Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, reinforced the church's commitment to both spiritual and physical well-being, noting their partnership with organizations like The Hunger Project to enhance healthcare, education, and sanitation. Mr. Desmond Osei Anom, President of Koforidua Ghana-Stake, underscored the church's focus on training drivers and NAS staff to ensure health safety.

Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, Chief Executive Officer of NAS, acknowledged the importance of the refurbished Emergency Dispatch Centre and MMTAs in supporting maternal care and reducing maternal mortality. He called for further support from organizations and individuals to enhance the country's Emergency Response System.

Dr. John Ekow Otoo, Eastern Regional Deputy Director of Public Health, stressed the significance of timely healthcare in maternal health and noted the critical role of the Mini-Modified Tricycle Ambulances in facilitating swift referrals to district and regional hospitals.