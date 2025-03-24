Christian Leaders Urged to Champion Peacebuilding Amid Escalating African Conflicts

Accra: Christian leaders have been called upon to actively engage in peacebuilding efforts across Africa, as the continent faces escalating conflicts that severely undermine development and stability.

According to Ghana News Agency, recent statistics indicate a surge in violence and displacement, particularly in the Sahel region, where fatalities have nearly tripled since 2020, reaching approximately 11,000 in 2024. Armed groups continue to expand their control in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, contributing to Africa's forcibly displaced population surpassing 45 million.

At a Conflict Navigation Seminar held at the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra, pastors and church leaders gathered to acquire practical tools for managing disputes effectively. Organised by Professor Brian DeCook, Executive Director of peacefire.net, the seminar emphasised the critical role of faith-based leadership in peacebuilding efforts.

Professor DeCook highlighted the urgency of equipping leaders with conflict resolution skills, noting that the ability to navigate disputes in a manner that glorifies Jesus Christ is essential not only for the Church but for society as a whole.

Rev Ed Arcton, leader of the local organising team, underscored the significance of the seminar in fostering unity among Christian leaders. He said the event provided a platform for pastors to learn, network, and build a collective approach to addressing disputes within their congregations and communities.

The seminar, which attracted participants from Accra and the Volta Region, was facilitated by a team of experienced Christian leaders, including Rev Solomon Osei, Rev Joyce Boni Dagadu (Mrs), Rev Jones Ofori-Attah, Rev Jeremiah Koranteng, and Rev Isaac Takyi.

Conflict remains a major obstacle to Africa's development, disrupting economies, displacing millions, and hindering investment. The Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and parts of West Africa continue to experience instability, which affects education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Experts say faith-based initiatives, such as those led by Christian leaders, are vital in promoting reconciliation, stability, and national cohesion.