Citizenship Week: Dodihene advises students to ‘marry’ their books

Nana Amanano Mensah II, the Adontenhene of Dodi Traditional Area, has advised school children to concentrate on their books and learn hard for them to become responsible citizens for the country. He said education pays, so, there was no need for them to play around during and after school hours instead of learning. 'Have a goal, read at least three story books per term and learn to excel,' he said. Nana Amanano said these during the observation of the 2023 Citizenship Week celebration with students of St. Mary Theresa Primary and Junior High Schools (JHS) at Dodi-Papase in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region. The Adontenhene urged them to read anything they laid their hands on and put whatever they learnt in school into practice since that was the best way to learn. He cautioned the schoolchildren, especially the girls to be morally upright, avoid early sex and bad company so they could stay in school rather than ruining their lives. Nana Amanano, who is the Chief for Poase-Cement said there was a need for behavioural change for the youth, who are the future leaders for Ghana in progress. The Adontenhene, who spoke on the theme: '30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child,' counselled the students to be tolerant and accept divergent views for peace to prevail in the country. Nana Amanano explained that peace and tolerance were key ingredients of democracy, and their absence would cause the country more harm than good, stressing that being tolerant and respecting the rights of others was an important aspect of 'our civilisation as people in this 21st century.' He asked them to be involved in the governance processes of the country and not sit on the fence only to engage in blame games when things went wrong; adding that the days where manna falls from heaven for the Israelis to eat were over, so their involvement was needed. The Poase-Cement Chief also reproved the students to eschew wee smoking, tramadol, and alcohol intake as they could get mad. Mr Mustapha Zurukaneni, the Dodi-Papase R.C JHS Civic Education Club (CEC) Patron, commended the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for instituting the Citizenship Week celebration and on behalf of the student body pledged to share whatever they learnt with others. The NCCE introduced Citizenship Week as part of the Annual Constitution Week celebration in 2012. The Citizenship Week Celebration (CWC) seeks to remind basic school pupils of their responsibility as active citizens and their roles to build a strong, vibrant, and democratic Ghana. It also creates a platform for eminent personalities who are considered worthy role models in the society to interact and impart virtues of good citizenship to pupils across the country. The Kadjebi District Directorate of the NCCE marked 'Citizenship Week' with students in 32 basic schools in the district

Source: Ghana News Agency