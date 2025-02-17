Civil Society Organizations Advocate for Enhanced Funding in Students Loan Scheme Reforms

Accra: Civil Society Organizations in education have called for enhanced funding as part of reforms to the Students Loan Scheme (SLS). They argued that increased funding would improve disbursement and position the Scheme to offer pre-admission loans among others.

According to Ghana News Agency, the stakeholders made the call at a thematic forum on education in Accra as a preparatory step towards the Government's planned National Summit on Transforming Ghana's Education System. Organized by STAR-Ghana Foundation under its Inclusive Election and Accountability in Ghana Project (Phase III), the Thematic Forum on Education focused on strengthening civil society's role in monitoring education policies and reforms.

It also concentrated on leveraging evidence-based advocacy to improve education service delivery while enhancing partnerships for effective policy implementation. The forum brought together stakeholders in the education sector to discuss strategies for monitoring government's commitments and driving accountability in education service delivery.

STAR-Ghana has already conducted similar engagements in Northern Ghana, bringing together civil society partners to discuss priority areas in basic, secondary, and tertiary education. The Foundation, along with other advocacy groups such as Eduwatch, has identified major bottlenecks in the sector, including challenges with the Free Senior High School policy.

The Students Loan Scheme, designed to assist needy students in financing their tertiary education, lacks adequate fund allocation and disbursement. The CSOs noted that the challenge of funding had neutralized the impact of the guarantor-free system introduced by the previous NPP Government.

With a commitment of GH? 160 million and a fund availability of GH? 53 million, the Students Loan Scheme was only able to disburse half of its 2022/2023 commitments. The stakeholders further highlighted that there was a cohort of needy tertiary candidates who were unable to honor their admissions due to financial challenges.

According to Africa Education Watch, in the 2020/2021 academic year, out of 190,395 public tertiary applications for bachelor's degree programs, 61 percent, representing 118,000, were admitted, with only 74,970, representing 39 percent, honoring their admissions. The CSOs indicated that the students loan scheme trust fund heavily relied on its 65 percent recovery rate to run with GH? 5 million annually from the Communication Service Tax and a maximum of 10 percent from GETFUND as required by law.

They suggested that if the allocation to the scheme was not increased consistent with the demands and reengineer its financing to make it available at the beginning of the academic year, it would be difficult to increase the proportion of senior high school graduates who approach tertiary education.

Raymond Danso, Portfolio Manager, Right to Services, STAR-Ghana Foundation, emphasized the need for a unified civil society approach in addressing challenges in Ghana's education sector ahead of the upcoming National Education Forum to be organized by the Government. "This forum gives us the opportunity to prioritize the key issues we need to present at the National Education Forum, including past challenges, previously proposed solutions that did not work, and new alternatives," he stated.

Mr. Danso further expressed optimism about the Government's willingness to engage with CSOs and the public in shaping educational policies, and that discussions from the CSOs forum around critical areas such as education financing, infrastructure development, and teacher deployment should be at the center of discussions at the national forum.

A key outcome of the CSOs forum, he added, would be the introduction of a tracking tool that would monitor the Government's commitments to the education sector, particularly in relation to manifesto promises. "Previous efforts by individual CSOs have been fragmented, making accountability and reform efforts difficult. This tool will ensure a coordinated approach in monitoring progress," he added. Mr. Danso stressed that both duty-bearers and citizens had roles to play in ensuring quality education service delivery.

While expressing optimism about the forthcoming National Education Forum, he urged stakeholders to ensure that recommendations from such dialogues lead to actionable outcomes rather than being shelved. "We cannot continue to expect new results if we don't take the right decisions and commit to practical solutions," Mr. Danso emphasized.