COBAANA Delegation Engages Bono Minister on Regional Development Issues

Sunyani: Mr. William Owusu, the General Secretary of the Council for Bono and Ahafo Citizens in North America (COBAANA), recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboah, the Bono Regional Minister. The visit was an opportunity to discuss pressing development challenges faced by the region.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Owusu, widely known as 'Osika,' was joined by Mr. Ransford Antwi, a fellow member of the Council, and Mr. Peter Boateng, a development advocate and the CEO of INNORIGTHS. During the meeting held in Sunyani, the regional capital, the delegation and the minister focused on various development issues impacting the region.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, who is also the CEO of the Suncity Group of Companies, highlighted that the meeting was not only centered on development challenges but also touched upon emerging issues specific to the region and Sunyani. The conversation provided a platform to explore potential strategies for addressing these challenges.

The discussion also included plans for the COBAANA Annual Convention, which is set to take place in Denver, Colorado, USA, from August 29 to August 31, 2025. Mr. Antwi expressed that the Regional Minister welcomed them warmly and demonstrated enthusiasm about the upcoming event, which aims to bring together the Bono and Ahafo diaspora to foster dialogue and collaboration for regional development.